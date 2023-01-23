Zoe Saldaña becomes first actor to have four movies cross $2 billion

20th Century Studios

Zoe Saldaña has a reason to flash that million-dollar smile — well, technically it’s a $2 billion smile, times four.

She has set a record as the first actor to have four movies cross the $2 billion mark at the box office.

Her latest adventure in Pandora as Neytiri, Avatar: The Way of Water, joined the original 2009 film in the $2 billion club over the weekend. Saldaña also appeared as Gamora in two $2 billion grossers for Marvel Studios: Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

Specifically, Avatar holds the title as the highest-grossing movie of all time, with a worldwide take of $2.9 billion; thanks to rereleases, it surpassed the film that briefly took its crown, Endgame, which made $2.48 billion globally. Infinity War ended its run with a $2.7 billion take, making it the fifth-highest-grossing movie of all time.

But with the way Way of Water is performing in theaters for 20th Century Studios, it looks like those rankings will shake up once again.

Both Marvel Studios and 20th Century Studios are subsidiaries of Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

