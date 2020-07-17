Zion Woman Arrested for June Fatal Hit-And-Run, Covid-19 Testing Sets New One-Day Record
Fatal Hit and Run Driver Turns Self In, Charged
Vander Tuuk 7-17-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Zion woman is in the Lake County Jail, after turning herself in for a fatal incident in Waukegan. Police officials say Linda Ray is accused of killing Chad Aiello with a vehicle back on June 4th. The 37-year-old Kenosha man was riding his bike along Lewis Avenue that day when he was struck by an SUV. Ray was said to be behind the wheel of that vehicle, but that it was not registered to her. The 47-year-old is now charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death. She’s currently being held on a 100-thousand-dollar bond and is due in court next week (July 20th).
Crystal Lake Woman Faces Sentencing Hearing in Son’s Murder
Vander Tuuk 7-17-20
(Woodstock, IL) A woman from neighboring McHenry County sat in court on Thursday, listening to experts, police and prosecutors detail the murder of her 5-year-old son. JoAnn Cunningham faces up to 60-years in prison for the April 2019 beating death of AJ Freund. During day one of sentencing, gruesome details were shared about the murder, the attempts to cover it up, and previous allegations of abuse by Cunningham. At the end of the day, the woman stated that she loved her son, and wishes there was something she could do to bring him back. Her actual sentence is expected to be announced this afternoon. The young boy’s father, Andrew Freund Sr. has pleaded not guilty to the murder, and is still awaiting trial.
Coronavirus Thursday Numbers
Vander Tuuk 7-17-20
(Chicago, IL) Another day, and another new Coronavirus testing record for Illinois. The state announced 1,257 new cases of the disease, an increase of 70 over yesterday. But the state also announced a new one-day record of 43,006 tests, up over 48-hundred from the previous day. Twenty-five new deaths were also reported, with 3 of those in Lake County…bringing the total to 5 fatalities over the last 8 days, 7 less than the previous 8-day period. After three straight days of increases, statewide hospitalizations dropped slightly, and ICU use by Covid patients fell for the 3rd straight day. And though the Northeast Region of the state, which includes Lake County, has one of the higher current concentrations of ICU use…the area remains well within the metrics of the Governor’s new regional mitigation plan.
Pritzker Lawsuit Seeks Face Mask Order for Illinois Schools
Associated Press 7-17-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The governor took the unusual step Thursday of preemptively filing a lawsuit to ensure children wear face coverings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when schools re-open. The action filed late Thursday seeks a judge’s approval of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order, that schoolchildren wear facemasks to reduce the chance that the highly contagious and potentially deadly virus can spread. Pritzker wants the matter settled quickly because three Illinois school organizations have informed the state that Pritzker no long has authority to make such rules, and they will be deciding their own safety guidelines.
Rebuild of Damaged Historical Lake County Bridge Nears Completion
Associated Press 7-17-20
LONG GROVE, Ill (AP) — Work is nearing completion on a $1 million project to rebuild a covered bridge in Long Grove that was severely damaged two years ago by a delivery truck. Village President Bill Jacob says work on the steel-reinforced reconstruction of the community’s iconic covered bridge is in the “homestretch” and crews are currently working on installing the roof rafters. The bridge, which dates back to 1906, was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in June of 2018. Just over two weeks after that, a box truck hit the bridge, and severely damaged the structure.