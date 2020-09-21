Zion Woman Arrested After Smashing Into Waukegan Police Squad Car
Mugshot via Lake County Sheriff's Office
Man Gets Prison For Zion Murder
Vander Tuuk 9-21-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Zion man convicted of murder, will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars. Frank Farella was hit with a 60-year term in connection with the September 2018 shooting death of Shane Colella. The murder was believed to be part of a drug-related robbery. The 57-year-old suspect’s extensive criminal past factored into his sentence…that record included a 2011 federal drug conviction.
Impaired Driver Hits Waukegan Squad Car
Vander Tuuk 9-21-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Zion woman was arrested over the weekend, after hitting a Waukegan Police squad car. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say early on Sunday morning, a deputy was attempting a traffic stop on a vehicle clocked at nearly 30 miles an hour over the speed limit. The vehicle, however, slammed into the back of a stopped Waukegan squad car, and attempted to flee, but became disabled. The driver, Alisha Smith, appeared heavily intoxicated. The 35-year-old was hit with several charges including DUI, driving on a suspended license, criminal damage to government supported property and more. The Waukegan Police officer involved in the crash was hospitalized for evaluation…there were no other injuries.
Sheriff’s Office Warn of Phone Scam
Vander Tuuk 9-21-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about another phone scam making its way through the area. The latest scheme involved a call that appears to be coming from the Sheriff’s Office, and a deputy named “Sergeant Bennett.” The recipient of the call is informed that there is a warrant out for their arrest, and their name and address is provided, making the call seem legit. The caller asks the victim to buy gift cards, and provide them with the gift card numbers and pin numbers to clear the warrant. Callers have also been asked for other personal information. Sheriff’s Officials say they do have a Sergeant Bennett on staff, but that he, nor any member of the office will call and ask you to pay anything in gift cards.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-21-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced another 1,402 new positive Coronavirus tests on Sunday, to go with 14 related deaths. Of those, just 14 positives were in Lake County, with one new fatality. Statewide Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased, while ICU use was up. ICU capacity in the two hospital regions that cover Lake County continues to be in good shape compared to the rest of the state. The rolling 7-day positive infection rate was down as well, and currently sits at 3.5%.
Nursing Home Coronavirus Stats
Vander Tuuk 9-21-20
(Chicago, IL) While nursing homes across Illinois continue to make up a dwindling amount of Coronavirus cases, they still make up a majority of the death toll. In the latest stats from the Illinois Department of Public Health, long term care facilities make up around 10% of all Covid-19 cases reported in the state, but make up over 54% of the state’s fatalities. In Lake County, nursing homes make up about 13% of all positive tests, but over 69% of the County death toll. Nursing home outbreak stats are released weekly, and the numbers come from Friday’s Covid-19 tally.
Let us play!’: Illinois Prep Players Rally for Fall Sports
Associated Press 9-21-20
CHICAGO (AP) Parents and players have protested this weekend outside of a state building in Chicago, pleading with Gov. J.B. Pritzker to lift his fall ban on several high school sports. Players in jerseys and varsity jackets chanted, “Let us play!” Saturday outside the Thompson Center. In response to the coronavirus, Pritzker won’t allow games in football, hockey, lacrosse, rugby, wrestling, and competitive cheer and dance…and appears unlikely to budge, saying he won’t put children and families at risk, even though every border state is allowing those sports to continue. A similar rally was held in Springfield.