Zion Teen Faces Charges After Crash in Stolen Vehicle

(Zion, IL) A Zion teen has been taken into custody and is facing several charges. Police say Braylin Harper was arrested on July 23rd after a reported crash near 28th and Emmaus. The 18-year-old was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated fleeing to elude and being in possession of a stolen vehicle. No further details on the incident were released by police. Harper was booked into the Lake County Jail on July 30th and remains held on a 50-thousand-dollar bond. The next court date is scheduled for August 17th.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-5-22)