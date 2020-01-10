Zion Shooting Suspect, and Alleged Juvenile Accomplice Arrested in Monday Shooting
Arrests Made in Zion Shooting Incident
Vander Tuuk 1-10-20
(Zion, IL) Two arrests have been announced in a shooting incident that took place earlier this week. Zion Police say a man was shot in the back Monday evening, after an attempted sale of some THC vape cartridges. A 15-year-old was arrested and referred to the juvenile system the day after the shooting. The alleged shooter was then arrested on Thursday morning. Tyreik Jackson was said to be in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest and now faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The 21-year-old’s bond was set at 1-million-dollars.
Lake Barrington Man Arrested for Burglaries in Three Counties
Vander Tuuk 1-10-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Lake Barrington man is facing charges in Lake County, but is also being tied to crimes in two others. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say they served a failure to appear warrant on Hunter Grabowski on Wednesday. During the arrest, deputies discovered property that was reported stolen during a recent robbery near Grabowski’s residence. A search warrant was then obtained which turned up over 100 items reported stolen in Lake, McHenry and Cook Counties. The 24-year-old currently faces two felony counts of burglary in Lake County. Charges in Cook and McHenry are said to be pending.
Grayslake Teen Arrested in “Swatting” Incident
Vander Tuuk 1-10-20
(Grayslake, IL) A juvenile Grayslake-area teen is facing charges in a reported “swatting” incident. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say on Wednesday afternoon, a 911 came in from an apartment complex, claiming that someone was being held against their will, was injured, and observed a firearm. Officials went to the complex but found no indication of anyone in distress. Two more calls came in with similar claims, and officials were eventually able to pinpoint the apartment where the calls originated. A 16-year-old male in the apartment reportedly admitted to the prank calls when questioned. He was referred to the juvenile system on two counts of false reporting to 911
Six Vehicle Crash Send Three to the Hospital
Vander Tuuk 1-10-20
(Libertyville, IL) A major accident in Libertyville left several injured, and traffic snarled for several hours. The six-vehicle crash took place just before 8 o’clock Thursday morning along Route 45 north of Peterson Road. Officials say three people were taken to the hospital, though all of them were said to be stable. Three others were treated for their injuries at the scene. The crash left Route 45 closed between Peterson and Casey Roads for nearly six hours. The incident remains under investigation by Libertyville Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team.
Lake Forest Man Accused of Selling Drugs to High School Students
Vander Tuuk 1-10-20
(Lake Forest, IL) A man is facing multiple charges, after police say he was selling drugs to Lake Forest High School students. Sage Lawrence is accused of selling drugs out his home, including marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms, and THC vape cartridges. The 22-year-old was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with varying counts of possession and intent to deliver. A bond amount for Lawrence was not made available, but he’s due back in court on the 23rd.