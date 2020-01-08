Zion Shooting Said To Be Over THC Vaping Pods, Suspects Still Sought
Photo Taken In Czech Republic, Prague
Zion Police Confirm Shooting, Suspects Still Being Sought
Vander Tuuk 1-8-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion say they are still investigating a shooting that took place Monday evening. Officials say a 21-year-old had set up a sale of THC vaping cartridges over social media. When he arrived at the agreed upon location and attempted to make the sale to one subject, a second subject appeared and shot the victim. The 21-year-old suffered a single gunshot wound to the back, and though he was airlifted to the hospital, his injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening. Police say they have not made any arrests at this point, but are looking for two suspects. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to call Zion Police.
Fatality in Wauconda Crash ID’ed, “Medical Event” Confirmed
Vander Tuuk 1-8-20
(Waukegan, IL) A man discovered dead after a crash last week in the Wauconda area has been identified. Michael Gaul, of McHenry was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle accident last Friday along West Neville Road near Darrell Road. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says an autopsy confirmed that the 54-year-old died of a medical event that took place before the crash…though details of that medical event were not released. An official investigation into the crash is said to be ongoing.
Former Lake Forest City Manager Trial Upcoming, Deal Could Be in Works
Vander Tuuk 1-8-20
(Waukegan, IL) A former Lake Forest City Manager set for trial on official misconduct charges, could settle things before that trial begins. Robert Kiely is accused of paying a lobbying firm money without needed City Council approval, an alleged over-reach of his authority. The 62-year-old was indicted on one felony charge in late October. Both sides of the case say they are working on a potential plea deal, though no details have been disclosed. Kiely is due for a status hearing next Tuesday.
Wauconda Accident Injures Four
Vander Tuuk 1-8-20
(Wauconda, IL) Four people were injured after a two vehicle crash in Wauconda. The incident took place just after 9 o’clock on Tuesday night at Route 12 and Bonner road between a passenger vehicle and a semi. Rescue crews had to extricate the victims from the passenger vehicle, and all were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Merging governments tops property tax-reduction plan
Associated Press 1-8-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) A draft task force report obtained by The Associated Press suggests lightening Illinois’ property tax burden by consolidating local governments, ensuring that property assessments are standardized, getting better information on commercial properties and tightening up procedures for appealing assessments…as well as allowing tax breaks for rundown areas undergoing redevelopment. The task force was pushed by lawmakers skeptical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s plan to ask voters this fall whether to adopt a graduated income tax structure. The legislators want to ensure that additional revenue from income taxes helps reduce property taxes, the nation’s 2nd highest behind only New Jersey.