Zion Shooting Now a Homicide Investigation, End of Month Covid-19 Stats
Zion Shooting Now Being Investigated As Homicide
Vander Tuuk 9-1-20
(Zion, IL) A shooting in Zion that left several people injured, has also now claimed a life. The incident took place in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday when an SUV drove past a home and the occupants of the vehicle opened fire. A 28-year-old male suffered a fatal wound, passing away just before midnight on Sunday. Another 28-year-old male, a 35-year-old male and an 8-year-old boy were injured by gunfire. The 35-year-old and 8-year-old were both treated and released for their injuries, while the remaining victim was considered critical but stable.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Waukegan
Vander Tuuk 9-1-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating a fatal weekend crash. The incident took place just after 1:30 Sunday morning at the intersection of Washington and Jackson. A preliminary investigation shows that a motorcycle containing two males in their 20’s, ran a red light and was struck by a pick-up truck. Both occupants of the motorcycle were injured…one of them, a male from North Chicago, later died of his injuries. The occupants of the pick-up were unhurt, and are currently facing no charges nor citations. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County Monday
Vander Tuuk 9-1-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois saw an increase in Coronavirus testing Monday, but cases dropped by over 300. The state announced 1,668 cases of the illness, along with 7 related fatalities. Lake County made up 72 of those cases and one death…marking the 466th fatality since the pandemic began. Both Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use bumped up slightly, though ICU capacities in the Northeast suburban hospital region fell, and the northwest suburban region remains the same. Portions of Lake County are included in both of those hospital regions.
End of Month Covid Stats
Vander Tuuk 9-1-20
(Chicago, IL) Another month has gone by in the Coronavirus pandemic age. Across the state, the average amount of Coronavirus cases per day increased, but once again, the death rate fell. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show that the state averaged around 1,760 cases of the disease during the month of August, an increase of nearly 600 daily cases over July numbers. But despite a recent uptick in deaths, the fatality rate for August was down over a half of a percentage point at 16.9. Lake County saw one more death in August, with 26, than it did in July. Both statewide Coronavirus linked hospitalizations and ICU use ended the month higher than they started…hospitalizations by just over 80 beds, and ICU’s by just 8 beds.
Coronavirus Nursing Home Stats
Vander Tuuk 9-1-20
(Chicago, IL) While nursing homes statewide continue to make up a minority Coronavirus cases, they still make up a majority of the death toll. The Illinois Department of Public Health shows that Lake County nursing homes make up just over 14% of the area’s cases…but nearly 69% of all Covid-related fatalities. The death numbers are slightly higher than the week before. Statewide, nursing homes make up just over 9% of the state’s total cases, a drop of 3% from last week. But those same long term care facilities make up 55% of the state’s Coronavirus death toll…that number hasn’t changed much over the last 9 weeks.
Gas Prices, Illinois/Wisconsin
Vander Tuuk 9-1-20
(Chicago, IL) The national average for gasoline increased last week, but Illinois and Wisconsin continue to be on either side of that average. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois currently sits at $2.37, though Lake County comes in 10-cents cheaper. Wisconsin’s average price stands at $2.09, with Kenosha County just 1-cent less expensive. The national average, which was $2.17…bumped up to $2.23. AAA says the increase is being attributed to a higher demand for oil, and Hurricane Laura, which hit the Gulf Coast last week.
Some Road Projects May be Pushed to 2021 Due to Pandemic
Associated Press 9-1-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Some Illinois road construction projects scheduled to be completed this year could be delayed until next year because of lower-than-anticipated gas tax revenues during the coronavirus pandemic. Transportation officials haven’t yet assessed how many projects might be pushed to 2021. But Secretary Omer Osman says the department will prioritize projects related to safety improvements. Gas tax revenues used to fund road projects were much lower than originally projected because people are driving less, and working from home. State officials say from March through June of this year gas tax revenues were down $82 million from the same period last year.