Zion Principal Now on Leave After Kenosha Charges
Empty Classroom
Zion Principal Placed on Leave Amidst Kenosha County Charges
Vander Tuuk 12-11-19
(Zion, IL) A principal at a Zion elementary school has been placed on administrative leave amidst allegations of inappropriate contact with a student several years ago. In a letter from District 6, Superintendent Dr. Keely Roberts said that Curtiss Tolefree was placed on leave as soon as they were made aware of the charges he received last Friday. Tolefree is facing three felony and two misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged sexual relationship he had with a student in 2008, while working as a dean at Bradford High School in Kenosha. Assistant Principal Deirdra Jackson has been put in charge of the Beulah Park Elementary School while the case is ongoing.
Waukegan Gun Incident Arrest Number 1
Vander Tuuk 12-11-19
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have announced an arrest in connection with a weapons incident. Authorities were called on Sunday evening to a home in the 26-hundred block of Menominee Road on a report of a person with a gun. Officials found two weapons in the home, and arrested Israel Carasquilla on charges of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. The 31-year-old was hit with a bond of 25-thousand-dollars. Police say the investigation into the incident is ongoing, and more arrests could be forthcoming.
Waukegan Gun Incident Arrest Number 2
Vander Tuuk 12-11-19
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan have announced an arrest after an incident involving a vehicle and a gun. Officials say they came upon a car that had struck a curb in the pre-dawn hours of Monday at Sheridan Road and Franklin Street. As they approached, the vehicle attempted to flee, but didn’t make it very far before coming to a stop. During a subsequent investigation, a handgun reported stolen out of Wisconsin was found in the vehicle. The driver, 26-year-old Demonshea Davidson of Zion was arrested and charged with being an armed habitual criminal…as well as several other weapons charges. His bond was set at 250-thousand-dollars.
Waukegan Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants, Gets Prison Time
Vander Tuuk 12-11-19
(Waukegan, IL) A man wanted on outstanding warrants will spend the next two years behind bars. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office weekly arrest report shows that George Walker was taken into custody in Waukegan on December 4th. The 51-year-old was wanted on failure to appear warrants for possession of a controlled substance and aggravated battery with a weapon. The report says Walker was originally held in the Lake County Jail on a 250-thousand-dollar bond, but has since been sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Demon Dad Heads to Mental Health Facility Again
Vander Tuuk 12-11-19
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man who locked his own daughter in a basement, fearing she was possessed by a demon, is off to a mental health facility. Randy Swopes was deemed unfit to stand trial last month, but his attorney asked a judge Tuesday to delay sending him to a treatment facility, until a motion to reconsider was heard. The judge in the case denied the defense request. Swopes is facing charges of child endangerment and unlawful restraint. He’s due back in court for an update in early January.
Crimestoppers Looking for “Crime Crew”
Vander Tuuk 12-11-19
(Lake Forest, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and other area law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in tracking down what is being called an “Eastern European Transnational Crime Crew.” The group is said to be operating in the United States, and have recently been connected to crimes in Cook and Lake Counties. The crew is said to target gyms, and other fitness clubs, where they access locker rooms, steal credit cards, and use them for purchases to the tune of some 30-thousand-dollars per day. The criminals are said to travel in small groups using rental vehicles. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact the Lake County Crimestoppers at 847-662-2222, or through P3tips.com
Woman Hospitalized in Fox Lake Rollover
Vander Tuuk 12-11-19
(Fox Lake, IL) A woman was hospitalized after a rollover accident in the Fox Lake area. The incident took place Tuesday night at Route 134 and Cambridge Parkway, and involved only the victim’s vehicle. The unidentified 69-year-old woman had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was then transferred to Northwestern Medicine McHenry Hospital with what was described as non-life threatening injuries.