Zion Principal Facing Allegations Out of Kenosha County

Classroom
Zion Principal Accused of Kenosha Molestation Years Ago
Vander Tuuk 12-10-19
(Zion, IL) The principal of a Zion school is facing charges from an alleged incident over 10 years ago. Curtiss Tolefree Jr. was charged this month with three felony counts of sexual assault. The charges stem from alleged incidents in 2008 when Tolefree was a dean at the Bradford High School in Kenosha. He’s accused of having a sexual relationship with a student who was 17 when the acts reportedly began. Tolefree is now the principal of the Beulah Park Elementary School in Zion. The school has not commented on the allegations.
Weekend ATV Crash Remains Under Investigation
Vander Tuuk 12-10-19
(Zion, IL) A weekend ATV crash that left one person injured, remains under investigation. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place on Sunday afternoon on 17th Street, east of Sheridan Road in unincorporated Zion. The man driving the ATV left the road for an unknown reason, and was ejected…he was not wearing a helmet and suffered serious injuries. The 56-year-old is said to remain in critical condition ad Advocate Condell in Libertyville.
Trial Underway in 2018 Zion Murder
Vander Tuuk 12-10-19
(Waukegan, IL) Trial is underway for a man accused of a Zion murder while on federal parole. Frank Farella is facing 3 counts of first-degree murder in the September 2018 shooting death of 37-year-old Shane Colella. No motive details have ever been released in the case, something that is expected to come out during the trial proceedings. Farella was on federal parole at the time of the murder…he was convicted of drug and weapons charges back in 2011. If convicted, the 56-year-old could get up to 60-years in prison.