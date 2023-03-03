Zion Police Warn of “Increased Lethality” of Heroin After Rash of Fatal OD’s

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are warning all residents after a recent rash of overdose deaths in the city. Officials didn’t specify how many people have died, but said that over the past two weeks they have responded to multiple fatal OD’s involving heroin. They say that there is an apparent increased lethality to whatever heroin is making its way through the area, and that typical treatments have been growing more ineffective. The warning sent to residents doesn’t condone the use of illegal substances, but Police say they are attempting to make people aware in the hopes that residents will watch for suspicious activities, or help people they know that are struggling with addiction.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-3-23)