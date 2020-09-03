Zion Police Looking Into Armed Robbery, Biden Heads to Kenosha on Heels of Trump Visit
Photo via Zion Police Department Press Release
Zion Armed Robbery Investigation
Vander Tuuk 9-3-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating an armed robbery. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Dollar General in the 33-hundred block of Sheridan Road. A man that displayed a gun, demanded cash from the store safe…the employee couldn’t access the safe, so the suspect fled with an unknown amount of money from the cash register. The suspect was described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, in his early 20’s and wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas sweatpants, white and black shoes and sunglasses. Anyone with more information on the crime is being encouraged to call Zion Police or the Lake County Crimestoppers.
ATF, Authorities Looking for Kenosha Arsonists
Vander Tuuk 9-3-20
(Kenosha, WI) The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Milwaukee Field Office, along with Kenosha area authorities, are looking to identify several suspects believed to have started fires during recent civil unrest. At least seven “persons of interest” are being sought for starting fires to businesses and vehicles between August 23 and August 25. The arson events were sparked by unrest after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police Officer. Photos of the persons of interest are available for viewing at ATF.gov. Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact Kenosha Police, Kenosha Crimestoppers, or the ATF Milwaukee Office.
Biden to Kenosha, Curfew Lifted
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 9-3-20
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) A curfew that’s been in place in Kenosha for the more than a week, after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, has been lifted. The move on Wednesday is another sign of increasing calm in the area, after several days of protests, some of which turned violent and destructive. Today, former Vice President and current Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden will be in the area, two days after a visit from President Donald Trump. Biden plans to speak with the family of Jacob Blake while he is in the city.
Coronavirus Wednesday Numbers, Test Delay Revealed
Vander Tuuk 9-3-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases were on the rise Wednesday, as the state announced a delay in test reporting. Health officials announced 2,128 new cases of the illness, with 27 related fatalities. Of those, 58 cases were in Lake County with one new death. State officials say a slowdown in data processing within Public Health systems, has affected their test reporting this week…leading to lower reported pool amounts. Hospitalizations in the two regions that contain Lake County are sitting at 54% each…similar to Tuesday’s numbers.
Illinois House Panel to Investigate Long-Serving Speaker
Associated Press 9-3-20
CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois House has formed a special panel to investigate Speaker Michael Madigan, who has been implicated in a federal bribery probe. Republicans petitioned to form the committee earlier, saying Wednesday that the House must “do its job and conduct a thorough investigation.” Republicans and a growing number of Democrats have called on Madigan to step down after federal prosecutors named him by title in a criminal investigation in which ComEd acknowledges engaging in bribery in the Capitol. Madigan hasn’t been charged and has claimed repeatedly that he hasn’t engaged in wrongdoing.