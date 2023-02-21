Zion Police Looking for Suspect Who Stole Vehicle With Kids Inside

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are seeking a man who stole a vehicle with two children inside. The incident took place just before 6:30 PM on Monday when a man entered a business in the 21-hundred block of Sheridan Road, leaving the children sleeping in the vehicle. Authorities say that’s when a male subject entered the vehicle and took off. The suspect drove to another business nearby and forced the kids out of the car, before fleeing in the stolen vehicle. Neither child was injured. The suspect is being described as a black male in his 20’s, last seen wearing a gray sweater and black mask. The stolen vehicle was a white 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had damage to the front driver’s door panel and tinted rear passenger windows. Anyone with more information is being encouraged to contact Zion Police.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-21-23)