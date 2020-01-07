Zion Police Investigate Shooting That Left One Injured
photo of a fresh crime scene
Shooting in Zion Leaves One Injured
Vander Tuuk 1-7-20
(Zion, IL) A shooting in Zion left one person injured and police looking for a suspect. Scanner traffic indicates the incident took place Monday evening near the 24-hundred block of Sheridan Rd. The shooting reportedly took place as part of the robbery of cell-phone. The victim was said to be shot in the back, while the suspect fled on foot. It’s unclear if the suspect was caught, and the victim’s condition is currently unknown.
Shortages Force Closing of Illinois Pot Dispensaries
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 1-7-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois recreational marijuana sales took a hit Monday with the closing of several dispensaries, because of product shortages. The legal sale of recreational cannabis began last week Wednesday, with customers spending about $3.2 million on the first day. State officials report a little over $10.8 million in cannabis sales took place over the first five days, which dispensary operators say caused a product shortage. The Rise dispensary in Mundelein was one of the facilities that was closed Monday…it’s open for regular hours today
Report: 123 Children Died in 2019 Despite Contact with DCFS
Associated Press 1-7-20
CHICAGO (AP) A report highlighting persistent problems within Illinois’ child welfare agency shows 123 children died in the past fiscal year, despite having contact with DCFS. That’s the highest number in roughly 15 years. Of the 123 deaths, 24 were ruled a homicide, 37 were considered accidental, 34 were natural, seven were suicide and 21 were undetermined. The annual report investigates the deaths of children who came into contact with the state agency within 12 months. Released this month, the report covers the fiscal year that ended last June.
Illinois Will Stop Collecting on Unpaid Red-Light Tickets
Associated Press 1-7-20
CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois comptroller says her office will stop collecting fines against drivers who are ticketed after cameras catch them violating red lights. Susana Mendoza says poor and minority motorists appear to be most affected by the $100 tickets, which can double if not paid on time. Mendoza also notes that federal investigators are looking at relationships between some communities and a red light vendor. A 2012 state law allows local governments to use the comptroller’s office to collect debts. Unpaid traffic tickets can be deducted from tax refunds.