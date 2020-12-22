Zion Police Charge Waukegan Man With Attempted Murder in Shooting
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced an arrest in connection with a shooting that left one person with serious injuries. The incident took place in the 42-hundred block of Route 173 around 7:30 on Friday night. Police say it was there they found a 21-year-old female with a single gunshot wound to the head. That victim was transported to Advocate Condell in Libertyville in critical condition. Vincent Davis was arrested in Waukegan several hours later. The 47-year-old is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Bond has been set at 500-thousand-dollars
Covid Numbers Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 222 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Monday, with 3 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations decreased for the first time in 3 days, while ICU use fell to 73% capacity. The Region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 10.8% for the 4th straight day. Statewide, there were just under 47-hundred new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases announced, with 98 related fatalities.
Zion Fire Kills One, Injures Two
(Zion, IL) A fire in Zion left one person dead, and two others injured. Zion Fire officials say the blaze broke out just after midnight on Monday morning at a senior apartment building in the 28-hundred block of Elisha Avenue. The flames were located on the 3rd floor of the building. Three people were transported from the scene to Vista East in Waukegan, one in serious condition. That person, only identified as a female, was later pronounced dead. No damage estimate was released, though 9 units were deemed uninhabitable for the time being. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
AAA Gas Prices in Illinois/Wisconsin
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices in Illinois and Wisconsin have climbed as people begin to travel for the holidays. AAA says across the nation, the average for a gallon of gas bumped up to $2.22, 6 cents higher than this time last week. In Illinois, that average remains above the national average at $2.32, with Lake County coming in at $2.23. Wisconsin’s average price rose over the last week as well, and now averages $2,07 a gallon. Kenosha County comes in one cent cheaper at $2.06 a gallon. AAA says a rise in crude oil prices, and a tightening supply have led to the recent increase.
Congress OKs 5-Year Extension of Great Lakes Cleanup Program
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) The U.S. Congress has approved a five-year extension of a program designed to deal with long-term environmental damage to the Great Lakes. The Senate voted unanimously Sunday to continue the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, as the House did earlier this year. The bill requires President Donald Trump’s signature to take effect. It calls for gradually boosting the program’s annual funding from $300 million to $475 million by 2026. The program focuses on long-term problems such as toxic pollution, invasive species, loss of wildlife habitat and runoff that feeds harmful algae. Projects have taken place in all Great Lakes states, including Illinois and Wisconsin.