Zion Police Arrest Man Who Tried to Flee While Handcuffed

(Via Lake County Jail)

(Zion, IL) Zion Police have announced an arrest which started with a routine traffic stop. Police say they pulled over a vehicle for a registration violation on Tuesday night around 10 o’clock. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Malcom Adams, was said to be in possession of an illegal handgun, and authorities attempted to take him into custody. Adam’s however, reportedly attempted to flee on foot, while handcuffed, and dragged an officer down, causing him to suffer a head injury. (The officer was hospitalized, but has since been released). The 29-year-old suspect was eventually subdued and taken to the Lake County Jail. He was slapped with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, being a felon in possession of a weapon. Resisting a peace officer and traffic offenses. Bond was set at 400-thousand-dollars with a court date set for Friday.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-1-23)