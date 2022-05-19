Zion Police Announce Arrest in String of Car Burglaries

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced an arrest over a recent string of burglaries. Officials say Phillip Conver Jr. was taken into custody earlier this month, after he was discovered walking a tree line during pre-dawn hours, wearing all black, with white latex gloves. Conver was also said to be carrying a pair of backpacks, one which he tried to discard. Inside, Police found small electronics, credit cards, checkbooks and cash…most of which had been traced to vehicle burglaries in the area. A further investigation turned up surveillance of the 19-year-old, who was taken into custody and charged with multiple counts of burglary. Conver is currently free on bond, and is due back in court in mid-June.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-19-22)