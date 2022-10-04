Zion Murder Victim ID’ed as Investigation Continues

(Zion, IL) A man killed in Zion over the weekend has been identified. Officials were called on Saturday morning to the 29-hundred block of Gabriel Avenue for an unresponsive person lying in a driveway. When officers arrived on scene they found Mario Dailey III dead. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 25-year-old Zion man died of multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting remains unknown at this point, and there have been no announced arrests. The Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Zion Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-4-22)