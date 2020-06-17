Zion Murder Suspect Shot and Killed by Warrants Officers in Beach Park
Photo Provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Officer Involved Shooting of Murder Fugitive
Vander Tuuk 6-17-20
(Beach Park, IL) A man is dead after an officer involved shooting in Beach Park. The unidentified 24-year-old was shot by two members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Team on Tuesday afternoon, when he reportedly exited a vehicle and began firing a pistol at the deputies. Members of the warrants team and US Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on the man, which stemmed from the 2018 killing of an 18-year-old in Zion. Lake County Sheriff’s Sgt. Christopher Covelli says one involved deputy worked for the Lake County Sheriff, while the other worked for the McHenry County Sheriff…neither was seriously hurt, though both were hospitalized as a precaution. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.
Coronavirus Tuesday Update
Vander Tuuk 6-17-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus death numbers increased on Tuesday as expected…but those fatalities were below the average of the last several jumps. The state announced 623 new cases of Covid-19 with 72 fatalities, including 9 in Lake County. Tuesdays typically see a spike in deaths since hospitals and medical examiners submit numbers from the weekend. The last two Tuesdays averaged 112 deaths. Positive infections rates all fell again on Tuesday, and northeast region hospitalizations have fallen 82% over the last 28 days.
State’s Attorney Says No to Grand Jury in 2015 Police Shooting
Vander Tuuk 6-17-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County State’s Attorney says he has no plans to convene a grand jury over a 5-year-old police involved shooting. The lawyer for the family of Justus Howell had written to Michael Nerheim, asking him to take a new look at the case. The 17-year-old Waukegan resident was shot and killed by a Zion Police officer in 2015, after reportedly stealing a gun from another teen. The State’s Attorney cleared the officer of wrongdoing, and a federal jury in 2018 rejected a claim from the family, that there was a cover-up. Nerheim says his original investigation was reviewed by other independent agencies, including the FBI, and that the family lawyer included no new evidence in his recent request, which would lead to another look into the case.
Waukegan Man Arrested in Naperville Burglary
Vander Tuuk 6-17-20
(Naperville, IL) A Lake County man is facing burglary charges, stemming from an incident last month in DuPage County. Hayden Sanders is accused of stealing from at least two vehicles in Naperville back on May 27th. The 19-year-old Waukegan man also picked up a charge of resisting peace officer during his arrest. Sanders is currently being held in the DuPage County Jail, and is under investigation for other burglaries in the Naperville area.
Illinois Attorney General Tests Positive for COVID-19
Associated Press 6-17-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul says he has tested positive for COVID-19, and is self-isolating on the advice of his doctor. Raoul announced the test results Tuesday, saying he was tested after experiencing mild symptoms. Raoul said in a statement that he says he is fortunate “to be otherwise healthy.” Raoul’s disclosure comes as the number of cases in Illinois has fallen sharply, and the state has been taking steps to reopen amid stay-at-home orders.
Massive Expansion of Vote-By-Mail Approved in Illinois
Associated Press 6-17-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois governor on Tuesday approved a massive expansion of voting by mail, a plan derided by Republicans across the nation. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said allowing mail-in ballots for the November presidential election would limit polling place crowds and COVID-19 transmissions. Republicans in Illinois, an across the nation argue that the expansion opens the door to fraud. The law requires that vote-by-mail applications be sent to every voter who voted through the mail for any election since 2018. It even directs reminders to be sent in the fall and authorizes the Illinois State Board of Elections to publicize and ease the process.