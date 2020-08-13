Zion Man Pleads Guilty to 2018 Death, Scooter Accident Seriously Injures Waukegan Woman
Scooter Crash Leads to Serious Injuries
Vander Tuuk 8-13-20
(Mundelein, IL) A scooter crash in Mundelein has left a woman in grave condition. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon. A 70-yer-old Waukegan woman was said to be leaving the parking lot on her scooter, when she drove slightly off the pavement, causing her to fall off the motorized vehicle, and onto a railroad tie, which was being used as a barrier between the pavement and grass. The woman was said to impale herself on the spike protruding from that railroad tie. The victim is currently at Advocate Condell in Libertyville…the crash remains under investigation.
Man Pleads Guilty in Killing of Pregnant Wife
Vander Tuuk 8-13-20
(Waukegan, IL) A Zion man avoided a murder trial, but did plead guilty to his pregnant wife’s killing. Alvin Quinn Jr. admitted to an involuntary manslaughter charge in the 2018 death of Isha Windom. The pair were in Round Lake attempting to retrieve some property from a home, when Quinn reportedly pulled a gun on a person inside. During an ensuing struggle, the gun discharged, going through a door and hitting Windom. Under terms of the deal, the 32-year-old Quinn was given seven years behind bars, though he was credited with over a year and a half of time already served.
Coronavirus Illinois Wednesday
Vander Tuuk 8-13-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus cases in Illinois increased, even with a decrease in fatalities. The state announced 1,645 new cases of the illness, against 42-thousand-plus tests for a daily infection rate of 3.9%. The rolling 7-day rate remained 4.1% for the 4th straight day. Sixteen deaths were also announced, including 2 in Lake County. Hospitalizations increased after three straight days of declines, and ICU use by Covid patients were up, continuing a seesaw pattern. Three regions in the state, the Northeast and Southwest Suburban, as well as the Champaign regions, are each over 60% of ICU capacity…but Health Department numbers showed a large increase in non-Covid ICU patients.
Coronavirus Lake County Wednesday
Vander Tuuk 8-13-20
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County saw a slight decline in Coronavirus cases on Wednesday. Illinois Department of Public Health numbers show 87 new cases, against a pool of 1,889 tests for a daily positive infection rate of 4.6%, down nearly one percentage point from Tuesday. Two additional Covid-related deaths were also announced, bringing the county death toll to 449. ICU use on the Northeast region bumped up to 63% while the Northwest Region rose to 48%. Both regions contain parts of Lake County.
State Supreme Court Consolidates Lawsuits on Pritzker Orders
Associated Press 8-13-20
CHICAGO (AP) The Illinois Supreme Court has declined to consider a legal battle over Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s coronavirus-related orders, and moved the case to downstate Sangamon County where it will be consolidated with a similar case. Pritzker’s orders have faced several legal challenges, which courts have mostly upheld. But Republican State Rep. Darren Bailey sued over the restrictions, claiming Pritzker exceeded his authority under state statutes. Judge Michael McHaney ruled in his favor last month.
Business Aid Announced Amid Continuing Pandemic
Associated Press 8-13-20
CHICAGO (AP) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the state is distributing $46 million to small businesses that have been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The grants, which range from $10,000 to $20,000 are headed to 2,655 small businesses, including local restaurants, barbershops and gyms. The money is coming from the Business Interruption Grant program, funded by federal CARES Act dollars.