Zion Man Identified As Fatal Beach Park Crash Victim

(Waukegan, IL) A man killed in a multi-vehicle Beach Park crash last week has been identified. Jose Hernandez Jr., of Zion, was behind the wheel of a Kia last Friday night when his vehicle was struck head-on by a Jeep that was attempting an illegal pass of a tow truck, according to Lake County Sheriff’s officials. The 49-year-old Hernandez was hospitalized, but later pronounced dead of multiple blunt force injuries. Two children in his vehicle were critically hurt. Four others were also hospitalized with minor injuries. No charges, nor citations have been announced, and the circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-13-21)