Zion Man Hit With Weapons Charges, Governor Says Tier-3 Covid Restrictions to Remain Through Mid-December
Mugshot provided by Zion Police Department
Zion Weapons Charges Announced
Vander Tuuk 12-1-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced a weapons arrest. Officials say on November 25th, they responded to the 26-hundred block of Horeb Avenue on a shots fired call. Officers were given a description of a vehicle containing the alleged shooter, and they were able to track it down a few blocks away. A search of the vehicle found a handgun, live rounds of ammunition and a spent shell casing. The driver of the vehicle, George Bates, was taken into custody and charged with being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and more. Bond for the 50-year-old was set at 75-thousand dollars. He’s due in court again on Wednesday.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 12-1-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 297 new confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County on Monday, with one related death. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations increased slightly for the 2nd straight day, after 8 down days, and ICU use stands at 79% capacity. The Region’s positivity stayed flat at 12.8 percent. Statewide, just under 62-hundred confirmed and probable Covid-19 cases were added on Monday with 85 related fatalities….65 of which were reported in Cook County.
Tier 3 Mitigations Will Last, Even If Metrics OK Change
Vander Tuuk 12-1-20
(Chicago, IL) While positive infection rates and Coronavirus hospitalizations have started to drop to near levels that would return the state to a more open Phase 4, Governor JB Pritzker says that won’t happen anytime soon. The Governor says Tier 3 mitigations will stay in place until mid-December at the earliest, over fear that Thanksgiving travel will once again bring numbers up. Pritzker says even if a state region meets his criteria to move back to Phase 4, it will not be allowed because of the projected post-holiday rise in numbers. The Tier 3 restrictions mean an indoor dining ban remains in place, as do capacity limits in other area businesses and gatherings…and indoor sports remain on “pause,” including both travel and recreational leagues.
Highland Park Sports Book Runner Sent to Prison
Vander Tuuk/Associated Press 12-1-20
(Chicago, IL) A Lake County man who ran an illegal offshore sportsbook is on his way to prison. Domenic Poeta of Highland Park pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal charges of transmitting wagering information and filing a false tax return. The 63-year-old, who is an area butcher, made millions in a scheme that took place between 2014 and 2018. During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said the length and breadth of Poeta’s actions was enormous and his income undercounted. He was hit with one year in prison, but won’t start his sentence until late May.
Crimestoppers Domestic Battery Suspect
Vander Tuuk 12-1-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Crimestoppers and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted subject. Malik Shears is wanted on a 20-thousand-dollar warrant for domestic battery. He is described as a 19-year-old black male, about 6’2”, 150 pounds with longer black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with more information on Shears, or any other Crimestoppers case is encouraged to call 847-662-2222, or submit online at P3tips.com. Your confidential information could lead to a 1-thousand-dollar cash reward