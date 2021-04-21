Zion Man Heading to Indiana Trials, Covid Metrics Improving in Illinois
Zion Man to Face Two Trials Over Indiana Criminal Allegations
(Valparaiso, IN) A Zion man will go to trial two times later this year, in connection to several criminal allegations near an Indiana college. Jaylen King faces one trial in August for charges of attempted rape and sexual battery stemming from an incident in January of 2019. The 21-year-old also faces a September trial date on charges of voyeurism and residential entry in connection with allegations from October and November of 2018. The alleged acts were all said to take place while King was a student at Valparaiso University.
Lindenhurst Woman Sues Restaurant in Fireplace Explosion
(Antioch, IL) A Lindenhurst woman is suing a restaurant, after being injured in a fireplace explosion last year. LaVerne Burress said she was injured, required surgery, and remains in pain from the incident last September at Anastasia’s Restaurant & Sports Lounge in Antioch. The suit is seeking a minimum of 50-thousand-dollars in damages. The matter is due in court over the summer.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) While Coronavirus hospitalizations remain elevated in Illinois, other key metrics, including test positivity, have shown what health officials say are encouraging signs. The state announced just under 26-hundred new cases on Tuesday, along with 9 deaths. Of those, 118 cases were in Lake County, with no fatalities for the 4th straight day. Covid-linked hospital admissions in the Lake and McHenry County region stayed flat for the 2nd straight day. ICU numbers were up slightly, and the region’s positivity stayed at 4.3%