Zion Man Gets Prison in McHenry Shootout, Two Others Await Trial

(Woodstock, IL) One of three Lake County men charged in a McHenry County shootout, is headed to prison. Dante L. Terrell, Jr. of Zion pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, getting attempted murder and other charges dropped in exchange. Terrell, Deontae Wade and Davontae Newkum were all accused of opening fire at a McHenry intersection in August of 2021. For his plea, the 30-year-old Terell was hit with 7 years in prison, though he was given credit for over 550 days of time already served. Wade, a Zion resident, and Newkum, a North Chicago resident, still face multiple charges from the incident. Both remain in the McHenry County Jail awaiting trial.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-7-23)