Zion Man Gets Prison for ISIS Assist, Governor Pritzker in Waukegan
Zion Man Gets Federal Prison Time for Assisting Terror Group
(Chicago, IL) A Lake County man was hit with a 12-year federal prison sentence, after being convicted of attempting to assist ISIS. Joseph Jones was convicted in 2019 of conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist organization. The Zion man was arrested after providing phones, designed to be detonators, to an undercover agent. During a recent sentencing hearing, prosecutors argued for a 17-year term, but the judge in the case said, while the conviction was serious in nature…Jones never actually made contact with ISIS, and that he had no plans to carry out an actual attack. Defense attorneys argued that federal agents trapped the now 39-year-old after learning of his sympathetic leanings toward the terrorist group.
Chicago Men Facing Federal Charges in Robberies, Including RLB
(Chicago, IL) Two Chicago men are facing federal charges, in a string of sometimes violent robberies, including at least one in Lake County. A federal grand jury has charged Falandis Russell and Terrance Williams with conspiracy to commit robbery. The duo have been linked to 12 armed robbery incidents in and around Chicago between July of 2020 and January of 2021. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, one of the robbery incidents took place at the EZ Pawn in Round Lake Beach back on October 13th. The 24 and 25-year-old suspects could face up to 20-years in federal prison if convicted.
Governor Pritzker in Waukegan, Touting Justice Reform Law
(Waukegan, IL) Governor JB Pritzker was in Lake County on Wednesday, touting the justice and police reform bill he recently signed into law. The bill was lauded by Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Reinhart, one of just two Illinois State’s Attorneys who came out in favor of the plan. The new law, which will eventually eliminate the cash bail system, and require several new police mandates, was also backed by Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg. Opponents to the new law say it was a massive bill that was rushed through on the last day of the January veto session, without anyone really knowing what was in it. They say it severely limits a police officer’s ability to do their job, and gives more rights to criminals, than their victims.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County area saw a small increase in Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, as testing increased. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 102 confirmed and probable cases of the disease, with no new fatalities for the 2nd straight day. Region 9, which includes both Lake and McHenry County, saw Covid-linked hospital admissions fall once again, and statewide, Covid patients in the ICU are at their lowest number since records started being kept last April. Regional test positivity remained 3.4% for the 2nd straight day.
Vaccine Update
(Chicago, IL) Covid-19 vaccinations increased for the 2nd straight day in Illinois. Health officials say just over 82-thousand doses were given out in the Wednesday update, over 20-thousand more than Tuesday’s numbers. Around 2.9 million doses have been administered to Illinois residents so far, with about 7.1% of the state population considered “fully vaccinated.” In Lake County, that number is about 5.36%.
Another Alleged Victim Comes Forward Against Pfleger
CHICAGO (AP) A third man has come forward with sexual abuse allegations against a Chicago priest who gained widespread acclaim for his staunch activism. The 59-year-old man alleges in an affidavit, that back in 1979, when the accuser was 18, the Rev. Michael Pfleger grabbed his midsection at the St. Sabina Church while he pretended to sleep. The man claims he came forward because of criticism leveled against two others accusing Pfleger of abusing them decades ago. The priest’s attorneys say he emphatically denies all of the allegations, but that he has agreed to live away from his parish while he is being investigated.