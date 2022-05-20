Zion Man Gets 12 Years in Child Porn Plea

(Waukegan, IL) A Zion man is on his way to prison, after pleading guilty to child porn charges. The Illinois Attorney General’s Office said Darin Richardson pleaded guilty to 5 counts of possessing the lewd images of minors. The investigation into Richardson was initiated by Racine County, Wisconsin officials who alerted authorities in Lake County. A search warrant was then conducted and the 52-year-old was taken into custody. Richardson was hit with a 12-year prison term for his plea. The Illinois Attorney General, Lake County Sheriff’s office, Lake County State’s Attorney’s office and Homeland Security all assisted in the case.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-20-22)