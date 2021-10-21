Zion Man Faces Felony Charges After Domestic Incident

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion say a man has been arrested on a trio of felony charges. Mario Dailey III was taken into custody for an incident that reportedly took place on October 11th. In court on Tuesday, the 24-year-old was charged with aggravated domestic battery (with strangulation), criminal trespass and resisting a peace officer. Details of the incident that led to the arrest have not been released. Dailey is being held in the Lake County Jail on a 250-thousand-dollar bond…he’s due in court on November 9th.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-21-21)