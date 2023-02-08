Zion Man Charged in January Drug Case

(Posted With Permission From The Lake County Sheriff's Office)

(Zion, IL) A Zion man is due in court next week, after an incident that took place last month. Police in Zion say they made a routine traffic stop back on January 12th, and spotted a visible gun magazine. None of the three occupants in the vehicle possessed a FOID card or concealed carry permit…and one, identified as Tavia Taylor, was able to free himself from police and attempted to run. The 34-year-old was quickly apprehended and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, a substance that did not react to immediate field testing, and 5-thousand-dollars in cash. Taylor was also wanted on a parole violation warrant from the Illinois Department of Corrections. He faces two class X and two class 1 felony drug charges, as well as resisting a peace officer. Bond was set at 500-thousand-dollars.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-8-23)