Zion Man Arrested in Shots Fired Incident, Covid Cases Increase
Zion Shots Fired Arrest
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion say hearing gunshots led to the arrest of a Waukegan man. Officials say that on Tuesday night, officers heard 3 gunshots ring out in the vicinity of the Police Department. Authorities were able to quickly locate a suspect vehicle, and make a traffic stop. Inside they found a gun under a seat, with blood on the slide and magazine. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Cyncere Tillman, had a fresh bleeding cut on his thumb. The 20-year-old was taken into custody on charges including Aggravated and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon. Bond has been set at 750-thousand-dollars.
Gages Lake Fire
(Gages Lake, IL) A fire in the Gages Lake area left a home with major damage. Grayslake Fire officials say there were dispatched just after 1 o’clock on Wednesday morning, to a home in the 33-thousand block of Evergreen Drive. The fire was large enough to take over an hour to put out, and crews stayed for some additional time to quell any remaining hot spots. No one was injured in the blaze, but the home was deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Illinois Coronavirus Numbers
(Chicago, IL) Illinois processed nearly 9,900 more Coronavirus tests on Wednesday than the day before, and it led to a rise in positive cases. The state announced 1,598 new confirmed cases of the disease on Wednesday, over 600 more than Tuesday’s numbers. Twenty-three additional deaths were announced as well. While the large numbers did lead to a rise in the daily positive percentage, and a one-tenth of a percent uptick in the rolling 7-day rate, the overall positive infection percentage continued it’s steady drop. Hospitalizations fell, while ICU use went up by 17 beds…but the state also reported large increases in beds taken by Non-Covid patients. The Northeast and Southwest Suburban Regions, as well as the Springfield Region reported the highest ICU percentages for the day.
Lake County Covid-19 Update
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County added 116 new cases of Covid-19 Wednesday, as the daily positive infection percentage continued a see-saw pattern. The number of cases were 49 more than on Tuesday. The county also announced one additional fatality, bringing the death toll to 435. Some 1,947 tests were processed in the county, leaving the daily rate at nearly 6%, about 2.5-percentage points higher than Tuesday, which had a similar drop from Monday. The overall county infection percentage continued to decline, down to 9.10%.