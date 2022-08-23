Zion Man Arrested in Kenosha Triple Shooting

(Kenosha, WI) A Zion man is facing charges after a shooting that left three people injured over the weekend in Kenosha. The shooting took place on Saturday outside of a bar. Officials say a group of people were celebrating a birthday when an argument started between two brothers. Damon Blakey allegedly got involved on one of the brothers’ sides and fired shots that hit the other brother. He suffered non-life threatening wounds. The defendant’s girlfriend was also hit by the spray of bullets and was hospitalized in critical condition. A third person, the sister of the second victim was also hit. She has since been treated and released. Blakey now faces charges including attempted murder, and possession of a weapon by a felon. He’s being held on a half million dollar bond and is due in court next week.

Peter Serzant and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-23-22)