Zion Man Arrested in 23-Year-Old Murder in Racine, Wisconsin

RACINE, Wis. (AP) Police say forensic testing has led to the arrest of a Lake County man in the 23-year-old strangling death of a woman in southeast Wisconsin. Police in Racine say 66-year-old Lucas Alonso of Zion was detained in Racine on Monday and charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the slaying of 37-year-old Linda Fields. Fields’ body was found under a low-hanging pine tree branch in the front yard of a home in late February of 2000. Investigators say DNA from Fields’ body and other testing were matches for Alonso. He reportedly told detectives that he and Fields were having an intimate moment along the lakefront, a confrontation ensued, and he choked the woman to death.

Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (3-9-23)