Zion Man Arrested for Shooting at Ex, Election Results Finalized
Image provided by Zion Police Department
Man Arrested on Weapons Charges After Shooting
Vander Tuuk 11-18-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have announced an arrest after a shooting incident. On Sunday afternoon, officials responded to a shots fired call in the 18-hundred block of Joanna Avenue. A woman told officials that after an argument with her ex-boyfriend, the man pulled a gun and fired a single shot in her direction. She followed him after the shooting, and led police to his location, where he was eventually taken into custody. Drashaun Bowers is now facing several weapons charges, including aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a felon. Bond for the 31-year-old has been set at 200-thousand-dollars.
Truck Found in Lake Forest Hit and Run, No Charges Yet
Vander Tuuk 11-18-20
(Lake Forest, IL) No arrest has been announced, but the suspect vehicle in a Lake Forest hit and run has been located and impounded. The incident took place last Thursday morning, killing 62-year-old Stephen Kennedy. Lake County Coroner’s officials on Monday said Kennedy died of multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the collision that involved a white pick-up truck. Police didn’t say what day the suspect vehicle was found, but did credit investigators, and public assistance in cracking the case. The driver of the pick-up has not been publicly identified, and there was no timetable given by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office as to when or if charges will be filed.
Elections Finalized, Democrats Gain Big in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-18-20
(Waukegan, IL) Results have finally been certified in Lake County, ending a contentious local election cycle. County Democrats made large gains with the final results, flipping both the Lake County Coroner’s and State’s Attorney’s office, while maintaining the Circuit Court Clerk and Recorder’s Office. In the Lake County Board races, Democrats won 7 of the 8 races. Statewide, Republicans made some small gains in the General Assembly, but the Democratic majority in the State House and Senate remain intact.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 11-18-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 674 confirmed and probable Coronavirus cases in Lake County Monday, with 4 related deaths. In the Region that includes both Lake and McHenry County, Covid-linked hospitalizations fell slightly, as did ICU use, which currently stands at 55% capacity, making it the 2nd best of the state’s 11 zones. The region’s positivity fell almost a full point to 16.2%. Statewide, Monday’s numbers included around 12,600 confirmed and probable cases, with 97 related fatalities.
Pritzker Implements Tight COVID-19 Restrictions Statewide
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 11-18-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced new COVID-19 restrictions that will cap crowds in retail stores and temporarily close museums and casinos. The first-term Democrat said Tuesday that he hopes the limits will help curb soaring coronavirus cases in the state. Starting Friday, retail stores must lower capacity to 25% from the current 50%. Grocery stores will be excluded. The new restrictions also put a pause on all indoor youth and adult sports including travel and recreational leagues…though gyms are still allowed to have some indoor clientele. School districts themselves will be able to decide what is best for in-person learning, though most have fallen back into a full remote schedule. Governor Pritzker says hospitals are starting to see a real strain and will soon be overwhelmed if the current infection rate continues.