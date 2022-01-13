Zion Man Arrested After Armed Barricade Situation

(Zion, IL) A Zion man was arrested after an armed barricade situation. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident started early Wednesday when Gregory Bradshaw allegedly took a vehicle from a female that lived with him, without consent. Bradshaw reportedly took the vehicle to a home in the Gages Lake area, and the woman went to get it back. But the 33-year-old suspect allegedly pointed a gun at the female, and took off in the vehicle once again. A barricade situation then ensued near the original Zion residence, but after 2 hours of negotiation, Bradshaw exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. He now faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-13-22)