Zion Homicide Investigation, No New Covid-19 Deaths in Lake County
Zion Homicide Investigation
Vander Tuuk 7-21-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide near Shiloh Park. The incident took place on Monday morning around 5 o’clock, when officials found a man lying in the road in the 26-hundred block of Gilboa Avenue. The 23-year-old Waukegan man had what appeared to be a stab wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, the subject was pronounced dead a short time later at Vista East Hospital. Zion Police say they are working with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force on the investigation.
Covid-19 Report: Monday Numbers
Vander Tuuk 7-21-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus testing increased after a sharp drop on Sunday, leading to a rise in Illinois cases. The state reported 1,173 new confirmed cases, an increase over Sunday. The state also announced 6 new fatalities, tying a post-peak low for the fifth time since July 6th. Lake County announced 78 new cases, but no new fatalities. Hospitalizations bumped up slightly, but ICU use by Covid patients fell for the 6th time in the past week, and sit just 4 beds over the post-peak recorded low. The state’s overall positive infection percentage has fallen nearly 2 percentage points since the beginning of the month and currently stands at 7.14%. Lake County’s rate has fallen over 2 points this month and currently stands at 9.24%.
Man Charged in Connection with June Chainsaw Incident in Lake Forest
Vander Tuuk 7-21-20
(Lake Forest, IL) A Chicago man is facing charges stemming from an attack involving a chainsaw last month in Lake County. Lake Forest Police say Carl Young was allegedly burglarizing a landscaping truck when he was confronted back on June 18th. Young reportedly swung a chainsaw and hit the person confronting him, causing that person to be injured. An investigation was then launched, and police eventually tracked the 28-year-old to Chicago where he was arrested. Young has since been charged with burglary and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He’s due back in court in early August.
Libertyville Police Warn of Scams
Vander Tuuk 7-21-20
(Libertyville, IL) Police in Libertyville are warning residents about a pair of scams making their way through the area. The first involves people receiving debit cards claiming to have unemployment benefits from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, even if the person didn’t file for benefits. Police say this may be an attempt at identity theft, or that ID theft has already taken place. Officials say monitor your credit and shred the card…or contact police if identity theft has taken place. The other scam involves a letter pretending to be from a “Records Recovery Service” or “Local Records Office” offering copies of deeds for large sums of money. Police say the Lake County Recorder of Deeds offers copies for a dollar a page, or free for seniors and veterans.
House Progressive Caucus Weighs in on Madigan, ComEd
Associated Press 7-21-20
CHICAGO (AP) Members of the Illinois House of Representatives’ progressive caucus have joined Governor JB Pritzker, saying longtime House Speaker Michael Madigan must resign if bribery reports are true. The 12 caucus members said Monday the allegations disclosed by federal prosecutors in Chicago are “an unacceptable breach of public trust.” They called on Madigan and any other elected officials involved in the scheme to step down “if the allegations are true.” Prosecutors said ComEd has agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation that implicates Madigan. He has denied all wrongdoing.
Dax Busy Weekend
Vander Tuuk 7-21-20
(Waukegan, IL) It was a busy weekend for one of Lake County’s most recognizable law enforcement animals. Sheriff’s officials say Deputy John Forlenza and K9 Dax were called out on Saturday night to the Barrington area where a man exited a train while holding a gun and threatening people. The suspect fled after firing the weapon, but he was quickly apprehended, and the gun was located in a bush by Dax. The pair were then called early on Sunday morning to help find someone who fled from a stolen vehicle in Mundelein. After a track of nearly a mile, Deputy Forlenza and Dax were able to find the suspect in the backyard of a residence, and get the offender into custody.