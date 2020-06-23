Zion Homicide Investigated, Illinois Phase 4 Coming Friday
Zion Murder Being Investigated
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are looking into a homicide. Officials were flagged down around 11 o’clock on Sunday night in the 28-hundred block of Galilee Avenue. It was there that they discovered a man with several gunshot wounds. The 44-year-old victim was taken to Vista East in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead early on Monday morning. No arrests have been announced in the case. The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting Zion Police in the investigation.
Coronavirus Monday Update
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus percentages continue to fall in Illinois as Phase 4 of the state’s reopening plan approaches. The state announced 462 new confirmed cases of the disease on Monday, and 23 deaths…though none were in Lake County. The state’s death toll now stands at 6,671, while Lake County remains at 401. The state’s overall positive infection rate has now fallen below 10%, and Lake County’s infection rate has fallen nearly 5 full percentage points since the beginning of June. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients also fell, and stand at their lowest point since the data started being recorded in early April.
What Does Phase 4 Entail?
(Chicago, IL) The state of Illinois should enter Phase 4 of its reopening plan on Friday, but what exactly does that entail? Governor JB Pritzker on Monday released a summary of what to expect, including the reopening of indoor dining, with capacity limits. Other things like museums, zoos, movie theaters and performing arts centers, as well as outdoor sports complexes will be allowed to open, again, with capacity restrictions. Youth sports can resume competitive play and tournaments, but spectator and group limits will be in place…and facemask use will continue to be required in places where social distancing is not possible. There is no timetable for Phase 5, as the Governor says a vaccine, effective treatment or eradication of the virus is the only way to get there. Several mayors and citizens groups say an effective vaccine or treatment may never be found, and some have even threatened lawsuits to force the Governor to relent on those guidelines.
Covid Contact Tracing Scam
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County officials are warning residents about a Coronavirus scam making its way through the area. The scam involves a phone call, text or email claiming to be from a Covid-19 contact tracer asking for personal information. At least one person has fallen prey to the schemers, while other people have reported the crime, but have not given out any personal information. Health officials say contact tracers will attempt to call or text you, but are only looking for places and people you have been in contact with…not personal or financial information.
Lake Forest Forced Entry Burglary
(Lake Forest, IL) Police in Lake Forest are looking for information after two homes were broken into last week. Forced entry was made last Friday into one home in the Conway Farms subdivision, where several items of jewelry were taken. The following day another home was broken into, but on the east side of the city near Lake Michigan. Some small personal items were taken during that incident. Police haven’t said whether the crimes were related, but they did release photos and a vehicle description from the first break-in on their Facebook page. Anyone with more information is being asked to call Lake Forest Police.
Metra to Add Express Trains to Lake County Line
(Chicago, IL) As more of Chicagoland begins to open, Metra is starting to restore more service to several of its train lines. Beginning Monday, one line that serves Lake County will be reactivating some express trains into the City. The North Central Line serves areas like Antioch, Lake Villa, Round Lake Beach, Grayslake, Mundelein, Vernon Hills and Buffalo Grove. Other lines that serve the county, including the Milwaukee District North line and the Union Pacific North line, will remains on alternate weekday schedules for the time being.
Lake County Restarts Marriages, Civil Unions…Virtually
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) You can’t use the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse not to get married any more _ at least not in Lake County. The 19th Judicial Circuit Court suspended marriages and civil unions in March to protect the health of the public, but it restarted the officiating of those ceremonies on Monday…virtually. The only requirement for the general public is that at least one member of the couple getting married is to be a Lake County resident. All active-duty members of the military are also eligible.