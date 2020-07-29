Zion Gun Arrest Announced, Lake County Covid-19 Numbers
Mugshot via Zion Police Department
Zion Gun Arrest
Vander Tuuk 7-29-20
(Zion, IL) A routine traffic stop turned into a gun arrest for Zion Police. Authorities say they pulled over a vehicle on Monday in the 1500 block of 27th Street. The female driver was reportedly driving on a revoked license, and a tow truck was called. As officials did an inventory on the vehicle, a loaded gun was discovered…and the vehicle’s passenger, Andrew Ayers, was arrested. The 33-year-old has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and is in the Lake County Jail on a 250-thousand-dollar bond. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Tania Barnes, was charged with driving an uninsured vehicle, and driving with suspended registration. She was freed on a signature bond.
Illinois Coronavirus Numbers
Vander Tuuk 7-29-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Coronavirus case numbers saw a drop Tuesday, but deaths increased…especially outside of the Chicago metro area. The state announced 1,076 new confirmed cases of the disease, and 30 deaths. While half of those deaths were in Cook County, only 1 other came from the Chicagoland area. Hospitalizations and ICU use by Covid patients both fell. The daily positive infection rate fell slightly, while the rolling 7-day rate remained unchanged. The state’s overall positive infection rate stands at 6.74%.
Lake County Coronavirus Numbers
Vander Tuuk 7-29-20
(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus numbers in Lake County increased slightly on Tuesday, but outside of a higher daily positivity rate…most metrics remain good. Health officials announced 85 new cases of the disease, up 10 from Monday. For the 3rd straight day, no new fatalities were announced. Testing was down, leading to a 2nd straight daily increase in the positive infection rate, though the county’s overall rate ticked down to 8.73%. ICU use in the northeast region, which includes Lake County, has fallen below 50%, one of only 2 Chicagoland regions (the Northwest suburban region) to have ICU numbers below that threshold.
Warrant Arrests Announced
Vander Tuuk 7-29-20
(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has announced a pair of warrant arrests. Michael Kaprelian was taken into custody July 20th on an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The 34-year-old Lake Bluff area man also faces unrelated domestic battery charges, and numerous traffic offenses. Joseph Frawley was arrested three days later on an outstanding warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm. No additional charges have been filed against the 35-year-old Waukegan man. Both suspects are being held on 250-thousand-dollar bonds.
Lawsuit Seeks $150M in ComEd Refunds After Bribery Scheme
Associated Press 7-29-20
CHICAGO (AP) A class-action lawsuit is seeking $150 million in refunds from ComEd. The suit is targeting rate increases and benefits the utility received from Illinois as part of an alleged bribery scheme. The lawsuit was filed Monday in Cook County by three individuals and a Chicago-based company. Prosecutors have said ComEd agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a federal criminal investigation that implicates Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, though he hasn’t been charged with anything at this point. The lawsuit alleges “rampant and widespread corruption” that “deprived ratepayers of vast sums of money.” ComEd officials say the company’s lobbying practices have been reformed.