Zion Double Shooting Investigated, Curfew Lifted in Waukegan
Person of Interest Identified, Vehicle Found in Mundelein Murder
Vander Tuuk 6-9-20
(Mundelein, IL) Police in Mundelein say they have made more progress in a murder that took place last month. Gavile Jackson was shot and killed on May 28th in a parking lot near Route 45 and Lake Street. Authorities say the 18-year-old and his shooter had met for some sort of exchange. Both the shooter, and the person who drove the shooter to the scene was able to escape. Police and Major Crimes Task Force officials say that suspect vehicle has been located, and they have identified a person of interest. No one, however, is yet in custody, and no charges have been filed.
Double Shooting in Zion Being Investigated
Vander Tuuk 6-9-20
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion are investigating a weekend shooting that left two people injured. The incident took place just before 12:30 in the morning on Saturday in the 15-hundred block of Anderson Trail. Police say it appears someone shot at a home from the outside, hitting both a 41-year-old male and female inside. Both victims were shot in the leg and treated for their injuries at the hospital. Officials have not made any arrests at this point, and no addition information on the crime has been released.
Coronavirus Number Continue to Fall
Vander Tuuk 6-9-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus numbers continue to fall across the state of Illinois and in Lake County. State health officials announced just 658 new confirmed cases of the disease on Monday, with 23 deaths, including one in Lake County. That brings the state death toll to 5,924, with Lake County at 345. The county’s positive infection rate has fallen nearly two percentage points in the last week. The daily and overall statewide positive infection rate also fell, while the 7-day rolling rate remained unchanged. Hospitalizations and ICU rates also ticked down slightly.
Waukegan Curfew Lifted
Vander Tuuk 6-9-20
(Waukegan, IL) After a weekend of numerous, but peaceful protests in Lake County, Waukegan has decided to lift it’s curfew. The curfew was originally put into place after looting and rioting took over a protest on May 31st. The incident left over 50 businesses in Waukegan and Beach Park damaged, along with several Waukegan Police and Lake County Sheriff’s squad cars. Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham also made an appearance on Monday with Governor JB Pritzker, asking insurance companies to put more adjusters into the field to help small businesses affected by that looting.
Lake County Fair Canceled
Vander Tuuk 6-9-20
(Grayslake, IL) The Lake County Fair is the latest casualty of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The Fair Association made the decision on Monday to cancel this year’s event, which was scheduled to start on July 29th. Officials hope to put together a virtual event for those that were set to compete in the annual summer festival…they are also working on the annual livestock auction. More information on those events can be found at lcfair.com.
Chicago’s Catholic Churches Open After Closing Amid Pandemic
Associated Press 6-9-20
CHICAGO (AP) Catholic churches that reopened this past weekend for in-person services, will be allowed to increase capacity this week. The Archdiocese of Chicago, which includes Lake County, issued new guidance for reopening churches late last week, limiting attendance to 15% of seating capacity with a maximum of 50 guests. Seating can increase to 20% of a church’s capacity this week. Catholic parishes are required to adhere to social distancing directives, sanitize regularly and keep attendance records for contact tracing in case someone tests positive for Covid-19.