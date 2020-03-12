Zion Area Crash Victims ID’ed, First Lake County Coronavirus Case Announced
Identities Released in Zion Area Crash
Vander Tuuk 3-12-20
(Waukegan, IL) Two people killed in a crash near Zion have been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says 23-year-old Angel Calderon and 27-year-old Miguel Mandujano of Beach Park were killed when their vehicle crashed on Sunday morning. The cause of death for both victims was said to be blunt force trauma from the incident. Toxicology results are still pending, and the crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit
First Case of Coronavirus in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 3-12-20
(Chicago, IL) The first case of Coronavirus in Lake County has been reported. The announcement came on Wednesday about a man in his 50’s who contracted the disease…though at this point it’s unclear if it was travel related, or contracted in another way. The man is said to be in stable condition. Officials announced several other cases as well, bringing the total to 25, with 22 of those in Cook County. Most have already made, or are on their way to making a full recovery. There have been no deaths. The breakout though has led to some local event cancelations, and restricted access at some businesses.
Primary Election Coronavirus
Vander Tuuk 3-12-20
(Waukegan, IL) With one reported case of Coronavirus in Lake County at this point, preparations to keep the public safe during next week’s primary have begun. The Lake County Clerk’s Office says they will supply sanitizing wipes at not only polling places next Tuesday, but early voting sites as well. The Clerk’s Office also says frequently touched objects will be cleaned routinely. Voters are also being asked to bring their own blue or black ink pen to sign their ballot applications. If you choose not to, pens will still be provided.
Lawmakers cancel session, Pritzker seeks sick-time relief
Associated Press 3-12-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) The Illinois General Assembly has canceled scheduled legislative sessions next week to limit the possibility of spreading Coronavirus among large groups. Gov. J.B. Pritzker confirmed the cancelations in a news conference Wednesday. He also announced a plan to expand unemployment benefits to employees without paid sick time who must miss work because of the virus. Pritzker indicated he’s also begun discussions with Major League Baseball, whose March 26 opening day is the earliest ever. That news came on the heels of the NBA announcing a suspension of their season, and the NCAA announcing that tournament games will go on without fans.
GOP wants audit as automatic registration problems continue
Associated Press 3-12-20
CHICAGO (AP) Republicans are renewing calls to suspend Illinois’ automatic voter registration program as state officials disclosed continued problems affecting people who applied for REAL ID’s. More than 1,000 people who should’ve been automatically registered to vote were wrongly categorized as having opted out. The issue first came up at a January board Illinois State Board of Elections meeting with a single voter, but has since affected 1,151 people. Election officials say the registrants have now been registered and should be able to vote in Tuesday’s primary. However, Republicans say it’s not enough and want an independent audit too.
Ex-Chicago official pleads not guilty in bribery case
Associated Press 3-12-20
CHICAGO (AP) A former Chicago deputy aviation commissioner has pleaded not guilty to a federal bribery charge alleging he paid a former state senator at least $5,000 to support a road project. William Helm entered the plea during a brief arraignment on Tuesday, then was released on his own recognizance. A federal grand jury indicted Helm, accusing him of bribing former state Sen. Martin Sandoval in 2018 on behalf of an unidentified construction company. Sandoval at the time chaired the Senate Transportation Committee, he has since pleaded guilty to bribery and tax charges.