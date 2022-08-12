“You’re rooting for her”: Aubrey Plaza on her “questionable” character in ‘Emily The Criminal’
Parks and Rec veteran Aubrey Plaza has been earning raves for her portrayal of the title character in the new thriller she produced, Emily The Criminal.
Plaza plays a former art student, crushed by her loans and working a dead-end job in Los Angeles to try to make ends meet in spite of a criminal record.
But when Theo Rossi‘s Youcef comes into Emily’s life with a sketchy way out, she quickly learns how far she’s willing to go.
Despite this, it’s easy to find yourself rooting for the character. “I think it’s rare to have a female character that’s so unapologetic,” Plaza explains to ABC Audio.
“And the script and the movie [don’t] try to make her likable. She’s just, I think … relatable. I think that what she’s going through, I think really kind of touches on something that a lot … of young people in today’s … society … feel they’re going through, as well.”
“She’s not from Los Angeles and she’s just doing the best she can, and I think that there’s just something about that that is likable,” Aubrey says.
“The script really tracks her decisions; even though they’re questionable, you kind of … see the little tiny baby steps that she takes. And I think you’re just rooting for her because she’s just doing the best she can with what she’s got. And I think everybody can relate to that.”
