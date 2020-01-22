You’re Much More Likely To Get The Flu TWICE This Year
According to a recent report, both the type A and type B strains of flu are circulating this year. It’s extremely rare for this to happen and it means you’re much more likely to get the flu twice this year.
Type A is the most common one we see each winter. There has been a huge increase in Type B cases and that hasn’t happened in almost 30 years.
This “double-barrel flu season” causes the same symptoms. The antibodies for one strain will not protect you from the other.
We’re only about halfway through flu season and there’s a chance a lot of people who’ve had the flu already will get it again in the next couple months.