You’re Much More Likely To Get The Flu TWICE This Year

Jeffrey Randolph
Jan 21, 2020 @ 7:00pm

According to a recent report, both the type A and type B strains of flu are circulating this year.  It’s extremely rare for this to happen and it means you’re much more likely to get the flu twice this year.

Type A is the most common one we see each winter.  There has been a huge increase in Type B cases and that hasn’t happened in almost 30 years.

This “double-barrel flu season” causes the same symptoms.  The antibodies for one strain will not protect you from the other.

We’re only about halfway through flu season and there’s a chance a lot of people who’ve had the flu already will get it again in the next couple months.

 

 

 

 

