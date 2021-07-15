Would You Reject a Trip to the Moon Even If A Safe Return Were Guaranteed?

Billionaires are shooting themselves into space at an alarming rate these days. It looks like this may be one of those things that rich people do that doesn’t make the “common folk” jealous at all.
A new survey asked, “Would you want to go to the moon if a safe return back to this planet could be guaranteed?”
Even with this reassurance, 42% would pass on the opportunity. 50% would be willing to take the risk in traveling to the moon. Males were much more likely to want to go than their female counterparts. Younger people were far more likely to say, “yes” than Baby Boomers.
The most popular response as to why people don’t want to go the moon… “I don’t want to go to the moon.” Simple enough.