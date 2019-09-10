World Suicide Prevention Day
September 10th is World Suicide Prevention Day. A new study shows that someone commits suicide every 40 seconds. In America, it is the 10th leading cause of death and 2nd among people 15-29. We have been personally affected and sadly odds are you will too if you haven’t been already. So what can we do about this? For starters raising awareness, that’s what today is all about. This is not just a problem here but around the globe. We need to reduce the stigma associated with suicide and let people know who are struggling they are not alone. If you listen to the show, then you know that I am very open with my mental health. If anyone ever needs to talk, Leah@1023XLC.com. Please educate yourself and learn more about how you can #BeThe1To.
; Leah
(Yahoo)