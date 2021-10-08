Woody Harrelson socks shutterbug in self defense at Washington, D.C. hotel

Woody Harrelson may play the bad guy in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, but cops in D.C. said he was in the right when he socked a man in an incident late Wednesday evening.
According to a police report, Harrelson was with one of his three daughters at the famous Watergate hotel when an aggressive person approached him, taking pictures of them both.
When the unnamed suspect refused Harrelson’s request to knock it off, witnesses told cops the suspect “lunged” at the actor “in attempt to put his hands around his neck.”
In response, Harrelson punched the aggressor in the neck, a move that police later deemed was legitimate self-defense. No charges against Harrelson were reportedly filed, nor is it clear if Harrelson will be pressing charges against the aggressor.
Harrelson is currently in D.C. shooting the HBO miniseries The White House Plumbers, about the Watergate scandal.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.