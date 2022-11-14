Woman Who Caused McHenry County Wreck That Killed 8 Was Over Double the Legal Limit for Alcohol

(Hampshire, IL) A woman who caused a fatal wrong-way crash in late July near McHenry County, was over two times the legal limit for alcohol. The McHenry County Coroner’s office says toxicology reports showed that Jennifer Fernandez had a blood alcohol content of .164 when she drove the wrong way on I-90 near Hampshire…and crashed into a van carrying the Dobosz family, along with a friend. All seven people in the van (which included 5 children ages 5 to 13), as well as Fernandez died in the wreck. Coroner’s officials say there were no other illicit substances in the 24-year-old’s system at the time of the crash.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (11-14-22)