Woman Wanted in Wisconsin Nabbed in Lake County, New Mass Vax Site to Open in RLB

Woman Wanted on Wisconsin DOC Warrant Nabbed in Lake County
(Waukegan, IL) A Kenosha woman wanted on warrants out of Wisconsin, has been captured in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Alicia Wojtowicz was taken into custody on April 8th in Wadsworth. The 37-year-old was wanted on a probation violation warrant from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. The nature of that violation has not been detailed. Court records show that Wojtowicz was convicted on several drug charges in May of 2020. She’s currently being held without bond in the Lake County Jail.
Rudd Pardon Request Rejected by Pritzker
(Waukegan, IL) A pardon request from a former Lake County Coroner has been rejected by Governor JB Pritzker. The “Lake County News Sun” says Dr. Thomas Rudd was seeking the pardon for a plea deal made back in 2018. Rudd was accused of signing off on falsified nominating petitions during his run for re-election in 2016. Rudd claimed the charges were brought against him as political payback for speaking out against established politicians and law enforcement. Others said an outside special prosecutor was brought in, with no ties to the area, and that it was proved Rudd broke election law.
Compromised Network Reported by Illinois Attorney General
(Springfield, IL) An investigation is underway after the Office of the Attorney General’s network was compromised. Kwame Raoul’s office made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the compromise was discovered on Sunday. Tech staff for the office and federal law enforcement are said to be working to find out exactly what happened to the network, and to what extent. More information about the incident is expected to be released as more information is gathered.
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to increase across Illinois and in Lake County, but ICU patients in the area continue their trend of being lower. Illinois Health officials announced 137 new cases of the disease and one fatality in Lake County on Tuesday. In Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, hospitalizations did increase, but there was virtually no change in ICU capacity, which is 3rd best in the state, and positivity, which is currently 4.5%
Vaccines Update, J&J on Hold
(Waukegan, IL) Lake County, and neighboring McHenry County are joining numerous other areas across the state in pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus vaccine. The CDC and other health officials are investigating a rare blood clot in several women that got the one-dose shot. As for the other two vaccines currently available, 20.6%, or around 144-thousand county residents have been fully vaccinated. The County has also announced that a new mass vaccination walk-in site will be available starting April 20th at the old Round Lake Beach K-Mart location. It’s slated to be larger than the county’s current high capacity site at the Lake County Fairgrounds.