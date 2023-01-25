Woman Wanted in Indiana, Minnesota…Arrested in Lake County

(North Chicago, IL) A woman wanted in at least two other states has been arrested in Lake County. Hallie Kmiec was taken into custody in North Chicago where court records show a charge of obstruction of justice for attempting to destroy evidence. Kmiec was a wanted fugitive out of Indiana for an armed bank robbery. Records searches show she was charged with a bank robbery from June of 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana…and did a short prison stint after being connected to another bank robbery in June of 2016. Records out of Faribault County, Minnesota also show that the 27-year-old is wanted on warrants for drugs, and giving a false name to police. She is currently being held on a 250-thousand-dollar bond for the Lake County charge, but she is also being held without bond for the fugitive warrants.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-25-23)