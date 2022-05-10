Woman Uninjured After Carjacking in Grayslake

(Grayslake, IL) Police in Grayslake are investigating after a woman was carjacked outside of a church over the weekend. Officials say the woman was leaving services early on Sunday afternoon near Route 120 and Harding Street, when someone approached her with a gun. The suspect, described as an Asian male in his late teens, told the woman to get out of her vehicle…she complied and he sped away. The car was later found abandoned in Waukegan. No arrest has been made in the case…the victim was uninjured.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (5-10-22)