Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Vernon Hills Area Hit and Run

(Waukegan, IL) A woman has pleaded not guilty to a fatal hit and run that took place near the Vernon Hills area. Amanda Cisneros-Elacio is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and failing to render aid in a crash resulting in an injury or death. Those counts stem from an October 2021 incident in which 22-year-old Wojciech Glowik was killed. The 20-year-old Cisneros-Elacio is currently free on bond, she is due back in court on July 13th.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-7-22)