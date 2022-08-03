Woman Killed in Zion Crash Last Week Identified

(Waukegan, IL) A woman who was killed in a crash last week in Zion has been identified. The incident took place in the pre-dawn hours of last Friday when a car and a semi truck with a trailer crashed at the intersection of Lewis and 33rd. The driver of the car was transported to the hospital where she died…the truck driver was uninjured. Lake County Coroner’s officials have identified the victim as 30-year-old Ashley Baker of Chicago…and the cause of death as blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. The situation remains under investigation by Zion Police.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-3-22)