Woman Killed in Park City, Man Arrested Hours Later

(Park City, IL) A man is behind bars, after reportedly killing a Park City woman. Police responded on Tuesday morning to a manufactured home along 7th Street, where they found a 68-year-old woman bleeding and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It was then learned the woman’s car was missing, though it was later located at a Waukegan gas station with the established suspect inside. Jeffery Michael Thrall is now charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Authorities say he was recently released from jail, and that the unidentified victim was a relative of his. Bond for the 60-year-old was set at 5-million-dollars.
(Round Lake, IL) A Round Lake Beach man is behind bars after a standoff in Round Lake. Police say Poblete Lopez Ferando barricaded himself in an attic of a multifamily home early Tuesday morning. Ferando was wanted on a failure to appear warrant for DUI…he was also wanted on a parole violation for a separate DUI conviction. The 23-year-old was eventually taken into custody, and will likely face new charges from the barricade situation. No one was injured in the incident.
(Waukegan, IL) Two people who died in a Winthrop Harbor crash over the weekend have been identified. The incident took place on Saturday morning around 5:30 on Lewis Avenue, near 12th Street, when a vehicle crashed into a tree. The two victims have been identified as 26-year-old’s Clifton Johnson and Shawn Smith…both of Waukegan. Both were said to suffer blunt force injuries in the crash that resulted in their deaths. Toxicology on the victims is still pending by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.
(Waukegan, IL) A Waukegan man is still facing drug induced homicide charges, even after his lawyer attempted to get them dismissed. Darryl Henderson is accused of delivering drugs to a 22-year-old Mundelein man, which led to his September 2018 overdose. Henderson’s lawyer claimed the charges should have been dismissed due to intentionally misleading statements made to a grand jury. The judge disagreed that the statements were misleading, and agreed with prosecutors that there was enough evidence without the statements for an indictment. The 29-year-old also faces other drug and weapons charges from unrelated incidents. He’s due back in court in late January.
(Waukegan, IL) The case will continue against a former Lake County based State Representative, accused of illegally sharing nude images of at least two women without permission. A judge dismissed a motion from Nick Sauer to drop the case. Sauer is facing 12 counts of non-consensual dissemination of sexual images. His lawyers argued that the charges violate the 38-year-old’s free speech rights, and that Illinois’ statutes in these types of cases are too broad. The judge disagreed, citing previous similar cases…the judge also postponed trial, which was supposed to start soon, until mid-April.
(Waukegan, IL) Four businesses that fall under Lake County Sheriff’s jurisdiction have failed the latest round of alcohol compliance checks. Officials say 53 total establishments were checked. Those that failed included Marathon Gas Stations in both unincorporated Antioch and Grayslake, as well as a Sunset Foods in Long Grove and the Minuteman Citgo in unincorporated Lake Zurich. The clerks that made the sales were ticketed, and violation notices were sent to the Long Grove and Lake County Liquor Commissions.