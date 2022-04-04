Woman Killed in I-94 Crash Near Deerfield Identified

(Waukegan, IL) A woman killed last week near Deerfield has been identified. Lake County Coroner’s officials say 76-year-old Janice Bosco of Burlington, Wisconsin was involved in a three vehicle wreck in the northbound lanes of I-94 last Thursday afternoon. Illinois State Police say Bosco was the driver of a Chevy Malibu, which was involved in the crash along with a semi and a large work truck. There were no other injuries reported from the incident. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (4-4-22)